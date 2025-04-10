A history of helicopter accidents in New York City

NEW YORK — At least 38 people have died in helicopter accidents in New York City since 1977, when an accident on a skyscraper landing pad led the city to start putting restrictions on where choppers could land.
Helicopter flights are getting renewed scrutiny after a fatal crash into the Hudson River on Thursday.
A look at accidents over the years:
2025: Six people are killed when a helicopter plummets into the Hudson River just off Manhattan.
2021: A helicopter sustained significant damage during a hard landing at a Manhattan helipad. The pilot and a co-pilot were not hurt.
2019: A helicopter used for executive travel hits the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace. The pilot is killed.
2019: A charter helicopter goes into the Hudson River and sinks while being maneuvered at a heliport. The pilot escapes.
2018: Five people drown when a charter helicopter offering ''open door'' flights crashes in the East River. The pilot survives.