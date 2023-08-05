Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

A cold that turns into something more serious in an infant or toddler is often among a parent's most anxiety-filled experiences — and with good reason.

When a child is wheezing or racked by a deep cough, there's little outside of seeing a doctor that a mom or dad can do. Nor is there a quick cure typically available once medical care is sought. Viruses are a common culprit in infections like this, so antibiotics don't work, though hospitalization can provide supportive care to help a child struggling to breathe.

Fortunately, this fall, families in Minnesota and elsewhere should have unprecedented access to protection against a pathogen that's one of the leading causes of respiratory illness and hospitalization in infants — respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. But this new preventive shot can't safeguard young children against serious illness unless parents are aware of its availability and take advantage of it.

Grandparents, friends and other family members should encourage parents and other caregivers to take this responsible course of action. RSV is "one of the main drivers of child mortality," according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

On Thursday, the new preventive, known by the brand name Beyfortus, cleared one of the last hurdles for use in the United States. An influential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel unanimously recommended its routine use for two age groups:

Infants 8 months old or younger "born during or entering their first" RSV season. Outbreaks tend to peak in winter months with the season usually running from fall through spring.

Children 8–19 months who are higher risk of becoming severely ill from RSV and are facing their second RSV season. This includes premature infants, those with chronic lung disease or "significant" congenital heart disease, according to federal health officials.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen quickly adopted the advisory panel's recommendation, calling it a "powerful" and "lifesaving" new preventive in a statement. The move should mean autumn availability. The CDC decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's mid-July approval of Beyfortus for this age group.

Because it's given as a shot, it's understandable that many may think of Beyfortus as a vaccine. This new safeguard works differently, however. The injection provides antibodies against RSV instead of spurring the body to make its own.

In three clinical trials gauging safety and effectiveness, Beyfortus reduced the risk of serious illness from RSV by 70% or more, according to the FDA. Possible side effects included a rash or injection site reactions.

Dr. Kathryn Schmit, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Minnesota, noted in an interview that this isn't the first RSV protection available for children. Before now, a treatment called Synagis provided virus-blocking antibodies against the pathogen.

But it required multiple injections throughout the RSV season and was reserved only for a limited number of children. The availability of Beyfortus substantially broadens the pool of kids who can be protected, a development Schmit called "very exciting."

Even kids outside of vulnerable groups can still become very ill from RSV. "An estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children under 5 years of age, most of them infants, are hospitalized each year nationwide due to RSV infection. Each year, an estimated 100 to 300 children younger than 5 years of age die due to RSV," the CDC said in the statement.

Schmit noted other benefits as well: reducing strain on health care capacity and avoiding the anxiety, disruption and expense that severe RSV can inflict on families. "This is another tool in our toolbox to really help prevent infections," she said.

For those still hesitant, Schmit also notes that RSV is difficult to avoid. It can be spread by coughs and sneezing, direct contact or by touching an object that has the virus on it. "As much as we try to isolate ourselves and put ourselves at lower risk, there's still exposures that we can't control," Schmit said.

Beyfortus' cost is estimated at around $500. But a statement from its manufacturer suggests that the CDC advisory committee's recommendation means the injection should be covered by insurance without out-of-pocket costs.

Federal officials recently greenlighted an RSV vaccine for seniors. For the first time, RSV protections will be broadly available for those who need it most — the young and old. It's a historic step forward and an opportunity not to be missed.

