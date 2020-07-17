The Traveler: Brett Edgar of Edina

Along the Ganges River in Varanasi, India, devotees perform a Hindu Aarti ceremony, in which light is offered to a deity. Edgar and his wife, Nadine, and daughters, Sophia and Grace, visited the cities of Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Varanasi and Rishikesh and the southern state of Kerala during a three-week trip planned and booked mainly by 17-year-old Grace. "India is absolutely incredible — and Varanasi, in particular, is sensory overload at its best," Edgar wrote in an e-mail. "The interesting and charming people, the loud chaos of the streets, smog, urban cows — watch your step — vibrant colors and funky smells, supercool music, great food and the abundant spirituality. Loved it!" Edgar took the photo with his iPhone 7 Plus.