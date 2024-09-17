BEIRUT — A Hezbollah official says "several hundred" people in Lebanon, including its members, were wounded when pagers exploded.
A Hezbollah official says "several hundred" people in Lebanon, including its members, were wounded when pagers exploded
A Hezbollah official says "several hundred" people in Lebanon, including its members, were wounded when pagers exploded.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 2:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.