By The Associated Press

November 17, 2024 at 12:34PM

BEIRUT — A Hezbollah official says an Israeli strike in central Beirut has killed the militant group's main spokesman.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia has launched 210 drones and missiles at Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi, who trained multiple Olympic gold medalists and world champions, has died at 82