Minneapolis writer/illustrator Cori Doerrfeld needed to learn that “we are not just our fear, but also our courage.” So she created a book about it.
“Nellie’s Big Splash,” out Tuesday, is about a sea turtle who (like real-life hatchlings) must brave crashing waves as she travels through the ocean to be with her fellow turtles. But it’s also about how everyone needs to have faith, even non-turtles, that they can make it through tough times.
Doerrfeld knew she wanted to make a book set on a beach and thought sea turtles would be fun to draw. She also knew turtles hatch in underground nests and then have to swim continuously for up to 36 hours to reach their community.
“Sea turtles start in a dark place, emerge, have this journey and face these huge crashing waves before they can make it to anywhere that feels safer,” said Doerrfeld, who wrote “Nellie” in late 2023 and early 2024. “It was such a good metaphor for how I was feeling in life at that time. There were things I didn’t want to face in terms of family issues, and I had to crawl out of a dark place.”
For Doerrfeld — whose husband, Tyler Page, also has a book out this month, graphic novel “Extra Large” — making “Nellie” was stressful, since it came together while their family was dealing with issues she prefers to keep private. But it also was a balm.
When Nellie waddles to a pile of rocks that gives her perspective on the journey ahead, it represents Doerrfeld figuring out the trickiest part of any of her books: how a character finds inner strength. It’s also a reminder for her own family.
“If you stay down at the level where everything is difficult and never rise above it, you can’t see that there will be a different time ahead. It’s a reminder that there’s more out there and that sometimes we get stuck in the scary parts of life,” said Doerrfeld, who kept encountering similar reminders when she was researching the new book. “There were lots of times I just looked up sea turtles and saw that monk seals are their friends and that was a fun distraction.”
The St. Olaf College graduate, who jokes that she should write a book called “It’s Hard to Be a Person,” is excited to share Nellie’s story when she visits schools and stores to promote the book, just as she has with previous books “The Rabbit Listened” and “Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!”