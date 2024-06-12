BEIJING — A helicopter crashed in China's southeastern Jiangxi province and three people on board were missing Wednesday, state media reported.
The helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in Huanggang township, Shangrao city, according to local authorities quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency.
Search and rescue efforts were underway. No other details were immediately given.
Huanggang township borders a mountain range southwest of the traditional ceramics center of Jingdezhen.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Variety
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises concerns about the future of the sport
All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
World
A helicopter has crashed with 3 on board in southeastern China
A helicopter crashed in China's southeastern Jiangxi province and three people on board were missing Wednesday, state media reported.
World
French President Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat the far right in elections
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday urged moderate politicians from the left and the right to regroup to defeat the far right in the upcoming national legislative elections he had called for after his party's crushing defeat in the European parliamentary vote.
World
2 Russian warships approach Cuba ahead of military exercises in the Caribbean
A fleet of Russian warships on Wednesday began entering the Caribbean in what some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
World
India investigates attack by suspected militants in Kashmir that killed 9 on Hindu pilgrimage
India is investigating an attack in which suspected militants fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing nine and injuring 33, officials said Monday.