MIAMI — Emergency workers in South Florida on Wednesday rescued two people from a canal after their helicopter crashed.
The helicopter was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. The two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, CBS News Miami reported.
The federal aviation agency said it was opening an investigation.
