A healthy Azzi Fudd stars as UConn wins women's NCAA Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. — This time, Azzi Fudd was healthy. And she made a big difference for UConn.
Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after leading the Huskies to the program’s 12th national championship. The dynamic guard scored 24 points during Sunday’s 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the title game.
UConn also reached the Final Four last season, but Fudd was sidelined by a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. She could only watch as the Huskies were eliminated by Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the semifinals.
Fudd was ready to go this time around. She scored 19 points in Friday’s 85-51 victory over UCLA.
Then, with the Gamecocks trying for a second straight championship, Fudd was terrific. She went 9 for 17 from the field. She also had five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Fudd scored 11 in the third quarter when the Huskies broke the game open. It was the most points in a single quarter of an NCAA title game by a UConn women’s basketball player, and sixth-most by any women’s player in a championship.
‘‘I think all of our mindset was just to be aggressive, stay locked in, stay disciplined, stay together,‘’ Fudd said. ‘’And that’s exactly what we did. I happened to score 11 points, but I was doing what the game was giving.‘’
The cheering crowd for the championship included her parents. Her mother wore a shirt that read ‘’FUDD AROUND AND FIND OUT.‘’