A Harvard acceptance fulfilled a dream for a student in Ethiopia. Trump's order stands in his way

Winning admission to Harvard University fulfilled a longtime goal for Yonas Nuguse, a student in Ethiopia who endured the Tigray conflict, internet and phone shutdowns, and the COVID-19 pandemic — all of which made it impossible to finish high school on time.
Now, it's unclear if he will make it this fall to the Ivy League campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He and other admitted students around the world are anxiously tracking the school's feud with the Trump administration, which is seeking to keep it from enrolling international students.
The war in the country's Tigray region forced schools to close in many parts of the province. Nuguse, 21, took a gap year to study and save money to pay for his TOEFL English proficiency test in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.
''The war affected me a great deal and when I found out the news that I was accepted to Harvard, I was ecstatic. I knew it was a proud moment for my family, teachers, mentors and friends, who were instrumental in my achievement,'' he said.
Increasingly, the nation's oldest and best-known university has attracted some of the brightest minds from around the world, with international students accounting for one-quarter of its enrollment. As Harvard's fight with the administration plays out, foreign students are now navigating deep uncertainty and weighing other options.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed a directive seeking to block U.S. entry for Harvard's international students. It marked the administration's latest effort to squeeze Harvard's foreign enrollment after a federal judge in Boston blocked the withdrawal of its certification to host students from overseas.
''Harvard will continue to protect its international students,'' the university said in a statement.
The standoff with Harvard comes as the administration has been tightening scrutiny of student visas nationwide. Thousands of students around the country abruptly lost permission to be in the U.S. this spring before the administration reversed itself, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week the U.S. would ''aggressively revoke'' visas for students from China.