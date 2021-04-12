Welcome to Who Are These Guys, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" edition! The third episode, "Power Broker," introduced some people and concepts that are a little farther off the beaten path than usual. You should already know the two main characters. Falcon is Sam Wilson, the most recent partner and best friend to Steve Roger's Captain America. The Winter Soldier is James "Bucky" Barnes, Cap's old buddy from the 1940s who was also brainwashed and turned into an assassin for a while. Let's get to the rest.

Zemo: In the comics, Baron Heinrich Zemo was a Nazi scientist who really hated Captain America a lot. That's because when Zemo invented the insoluble Adhesive X, Cap and Bucky destroyed his lab, accidentally gluing Zemo's purple mask to his face permanently.

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13.

Sharon Carter: In the comics, when Cap is revived in the 1960s, his romantic interest, Peggy Carter, is gone. But then he meets Peggy's niece, Sharon Carter, who is the extremely competent Agent 13 of S.H.I.E.L.D. That made the two a natural couple, which they have been — off and on — ever since. The only concession the comics have made to the passage of time is that Sharon is now Peggy's grandniece. Or maybe great-grandniece. It's hard to keep track.

Madripoor: No, it's not a real place. But it is a famous place in Marvel Comics. The comics version is just like the TV version, a small island nation in Southeast Asia that is almost lawless, with severe social and financial inequality. Madripoor appears mostly in X-Men comics, with Wolverine operating there from time to time disguised as a criminal named Patch. (Cleverly, he wears an eye patch as a disguise.) This has X-fans greatly agitated, but I think it's more of an Easter egg than a backdoor introduction of the X-Men.

Isaiah Bradley: In 2003, it was revealed that the U.S. government had tried to re-create the Super-Soldier Serum. Shockingly, 300 Black men were forcibly made subjects, with most dying in horrible ways. (If this sounds like an echo of the Tuskegee syphilis study, that's not by accident.)

Only five survived, and currently Bradley is the last one still living. He has a grandson named Eli, seen briefly in "Falcon and Winter Soldier." In the comics, Eli becomes the Captain America avatar in the Young Avengers, code-named Patriot. I expect that will happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sooner rather than later, as other Young Avengers are being established, such as Stature (Ant-Man's daughter), Wiccan and Speed (Scarlet Witch's children) and Hawkeye (Clint Barton's protégé in the upcoming series).

Karli Morgenthau: In the comics, the first Flag-Smasher was a man, Karl Morgenthau. He was an ardent globalist who wanted to erase the concepts of countries and nationalism, which he saw as the source of all conflict. They've gender-swapped Morgenthau on TV, obviously, and given her Power Broker's Super-Soldier Serum. And Karli's goals are a little different from Karl's, wanting to bring down the corrupt Global Repatriation Council. Morgenthau is long dead in the comics, with Marvel currently on its third Flag-Smasher.