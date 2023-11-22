PRISTINA, Kosovo — A hand grenade exploded in an animal market in a southern city in Kosovo on Wednesday, injuring nine people, police said.
Three suspects are at large following the explosion in Prizren, 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of the capital Pristina, police said. One of them hurled the grenade after a quarrel in the market, Prizren police spokesman Shaqir Bytyqi was quoted as saying by the Gazeta Express portal.
The injured were hospitalized but their condition was not life-threatening. Five of them were discharged later Wednesday.
An investigation is ongoing.
Prizren, Kosovo's second biggest city along the Prizren River, is a tourist attraction for its medieval castle and cobblestone streets.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel and Hamas agree on truce to free hostages in swap, raising hopes of halting war in Gaza
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the devastating war in Gaza — a breakthrough that will facilitate the release of dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, officials said Wednesday.
World
Germany to extradite an Italian man suspected in the killing of a woman that outraged Italy
A German court on Wednesday ordered the extradition of an Italian man suspected in the killing of a 22-year-old woman that stirred outrage in Italy.
World
Pope Francis meets with relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
Pope Francis met separately Wednesday with relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel and begged for peace and an end to what he called terrorism and ''the passions that are killing everyone.''
World
An American man convicted of child sex crimes in Kenya 9 years ago is rearrested on new charges
An American man convicted of child sex crimes in Kenya nine years ago was denied bail on new charges of defilement, months after he was mysteriously released from prison where he was serving a 50-year sentence.
Business
Stock market today: World shares are mixed in cautious trading following a weak close on Wall Street
World shares were mixed on Wednesday in cautious trading after Wall Street's rally ran out of momentum.