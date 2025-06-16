A guide to what the Juneteenth holiday is and how to celebrate it

It was 160 years ago that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed — after the Civil War's end and two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.
The resulting Juneteenth holiday — it's name combining ''June'' and ''nineteenth'' — has only grown in one-and-a-half centuries. In 2021, President Joe Biden designated it a federal holiday — expanding its recognition beyond Black America.
This year will be the first Juneteenth under President Donald Trump's second administration, which has banned diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, in the federal government. This has included removing Black American history content from federal websites. Trump officials have also discouraged some federal agencies from recognizing other racial heritage celebrations.
Still, many people anticipate getting Juneteenth off work. There are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events planned throughout the week leading into the holiday. But with the current political climate, some may wonder if their company will honor it.
''I don't think anyone should be intimidated or obligated into not celebrating the day,'' said Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League. ''I've not heard of anyone being denied. I think it would be absolutely reprehensible.''
People who never gave the occasion more than a passing thought may be asking themselves, is there a ''right'' way to celebrate Juneteenth?
For beginners and those brushing up on history, here are some answers:
Is Juneteenth more of a solemn day of remembrance or a party?