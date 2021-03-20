Minneapolis voters could soon find themselves choosing among three proposals seeking to change policing in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Each one would require approval from voters to become law, and has to be reviewed by various panels of city leaders before it can appear on the ballot.

Here's a guide to how they compare:

City Council proposal to create public safety department

What it does: Creates a new department "designed to address the connection between public safety and health" and led by a commissioner. Includes a law enforcement services division that employs police. Removes the requirement to keep a minimum number of police based on the city's population. Removes the mayor's "complete power" over police operations, giving the council more oversight.

Written by: Council Members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder

Timeline: Aiming for the November ballot

A George Floyd memorial at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis on June 5, 2020. (Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 10737505W

Next steps: The proposal is before the court-appointed Charter Commission, which has until mid-August to provide a nonbinding recommendation. The council would then vote on whether to put a question on the ballot, and the mayor would review it as well. If he decides to veto it, the council could override that with nine votes.

Petition for a public safety department

What it does: Creates a public safety department "responsible for integrating its public safety functions into a comprehensive public health approach to safety." It could include police "if necessary to fulfill the responsibilities of the department." Removes the requirement to keep a minimum number of police based on the city's population. Removes the mayor's "complete power" over police operations, giving the council more oversight of the new department.

Prime Supporter: Yes 4 Minneapolis, a new political committee whose supporters include groups like Black Visions and Reclaim the Block

Timeline: Aiming for the November ballot

Next steps: The group has until May 1 to collect 11,906 signatures from people registered to vote in Minneapolis. The clerk's office reviews the petitions to ensure they meet the requirements and the signatures are valid. The City Council, after consulting with city attorneys, votes on the wording that will appear on the ballot.

"The City Council may not refuse to submit the proposed amendment and may not change the amendment itself as long as the proposal is constitutional," according to a guide written by the clerk's office. It doesn't have to put a question on the ballot that violates state or federal law.

If forwarded by the council, the ballot wording then heads to the mayor for review.

Petition for a civilian commission

What it does: Creates a new Civilian Police Accountability Commission that "has power over the establishment, maintenance and command of the police department," taking that authority from the mayor. Consists of 13 elected members with experience protecting civil rights, surviving police misconduct or having a family member who was killed by police. Can discipline officers and investigate complaints. Removes the population-based requirement for a minimum number of officers.

Prime Supporter: Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, an organization formed after Jamar Clark was fatally shot by Minneapolis police.

Timeline: Organizers don't think they'll meet the deadlines for the November election but are looking at the possibility it could qualify for calling a special election.

Next steps: This follows the same procedures as the other petition. The precise number of signatures they need to collect could vary, depending on their timeline and voter turnout in future elections. To be valid, a petition must have a number of signatures equivalent to 5% of the total votes cast in the city during the previous state general election.

Liz Navratil • 612-673-4994