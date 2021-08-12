Miranda Lambert

Lambert walks away with trophies at the ACMs, CMTs, CMAs and the Grammys because she is one of the most consistently outstanding artists in country music. Her "Wildcard" was one of the best albums in any genre in 2019. And this year's stripped-down "The Marfa Tapes," a sing-around-the-COVID-campfire collection with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, is another winner, adding some gems to a treasure chest of twangy Lambert tunes. Opening is Lindsay Ell, who can shred as impressively as she can sing. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 26, grandstand, $40-$65, etix.com).

JON BREAM

Maren Morris

For the past five years, Morris has been on a roll from "My Church" to "The Middle" (with Zedd) to "Bones," one of the biggest country songs of the past few years. Never afraid to collaborate whether in the supergroup the Highwomen or with pop star Hozier, she's all over country radio once again with "Chasing After You," a duet with her husband, Ryan Hurd. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, grandstand, $40-$65, etix.com).

The Current's Music-on-a-Stick

Jazzy popsters with a Minneapolis-inspired name, Lake Street Dive headline the annual hipster concert presented by 89.3 The Current. After they dropped their seventh album, "Obviously," this spring, LSD announced that co-founding guitarist/trumpeter Mike Olson, originally from Minneapolis, has left the group after 16 years. Also appearing are high-energy rockers Low Cut Connie, starring wonderfully wired pianist/singer Adam Weiner, and buzzy Twin Cities rockers Kiss the Tiger. (6:30 p.m. Aug. 28, grandstand, $28-$38, etix.com).

In this video image provided by CMT, Maren Morris performs “To Hell and Back” during the Country Music Television awards airing on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (CMT via AP)

TLC and Shaggy

It's a '90s nostalgia night. R&B stars TLC, featuring original members T-Boz and Chilli, will offer "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs;" the duo impressed in concert in St. Paul a few years ago with Nelly and New Kids on the Block. Reggae party starter Shaggy, known for "Bombastic" and "It Wasn't Me," did a surprisingly successful collaboration with Sting on record and in concert in 2018. Also appearing are Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, the hip-hop group remembered for the hits "Tha Crossroads" and "Look Into My Eyes." (7 p.m. Aug. 29, grandstand, $37-$57, etix.com).

The Spinners

The fair turns on its way-back machine for a harmony-filled evening starring the Spinners, with founding member Henry Fambrough and friends doing "I'll Be Around" and "The Rubberband Man;" Little Anthony & the Imperials offering "It Hurts So Bad" and "Goin' Out of My Head," and the Grass Roots, with no original members, pulling out "Midnight Confessions" and "Let's Live for Today." (7 p.m. Aug. 30, grandstand, $31, etix.com).

The Doobie Brothers

For their 50th anniversary tour, the Doobies are rejoined by Michael McDonald, the voice behind their 1970s smashes "What a Fool Believes" and "Takin' It to the Street." Original vocalists Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons are still on board for the "Long Train Runnin'" band inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Opening is the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the veteran New Orleans ensemble that incorporates funk into its traditional NOLA jazz. (7 p.m. Aug. 31, grandstand, $50-$65, etix.com).

Tim McGraw

A holdover from last year's canceled fair, country superstar McGraw will make his sixth appearance at the grandstand. Last year's "Here on Earth," his 13th No. 1 country album, included the hits "I Called Mama" and "Undivided," a duet with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. Opening is Midland, the Texas trio known for "Drinkin' Problem." (7:30 p.m. Sept. 1, grandstand, $60-$88, etix.com).

The Chainsmokers

The New York DJ/producer pair has a knack for delivering hits: "Don't Let Me Down" featuring Daya, "Closer" featuring Halsey and "Something Just Like This" featuring Coldplay. After performing in the Twin Cities for events related to the Super Bowl and the NCAA Final Four, the Chainsmokers return for the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Hip-hop artist Gashi opens. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 2, grandstand, $50-$70, etix.com).

Kevin Costner

In his field of dreams, movie star Costner would be a famous musician. Trained as a classic pianist, he's actually been making music longer than he's been starring in dramas like "Dance With Wolves" and television's "Yellowstone." He'll talk about his career and sing with his band, Modern West, which has performed at the Minnesota Zoo and the Cabooze. The evening will conclude with a screening of one of Costner's signature films, "Field of Dreams." (6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, grandstand, $25-$75, etix.com).

George Thorogood & the Destroyers

Turn it up. Backed by his Delaware Destroyers, Thorogood will bring the blues-rock boogie as he's been doing it for five decades: "Bad to the Bone," "Move It on Over," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer." The only person sitting at this performance will be drummer Jeff Simon, who has been with singer/guitarist Thorogood since the beginning, in 1973. Opening is Night Ranger, the '80s rockers best known for the power ballad "Sister Christian." (7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, grandstand, $36-$46, etix.com).

State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals

Minnesota's got talent — even in the pandemic. They've been isolated at home honing their special skills. Now they hope to prevail in one of three categories: preteen, teen and open. Some of the previous State Fair Amateur Talent Show winners have gone on to successful professional careers, including the Steeles, Caitlyn Smith, Lila Ammons and Heather Kolbrek. (7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, grandstand, free.)

Lake Street Dive Provided

Darci Lynne & the Okee Dokee Brothers

When she was 12, ventriloquist Darci Lynne won Season 12 of "America's Got Talent." Now 16, the home-schooled Oklahoman is on tour with some of her characters, including Petunia, Oscar and Edna Doorknocker. Also appearing are the Okee Dokee Brothers, Minnesota's Grammy-winning kids' music duo, who meld family-friendly lyrics with accomplished musicality. (4 p.m. Sept. 6, grandstand, $25, etix.com).

