A group of Brazilian women battling cancer find new hope thanks to Va'a canoeing

RIO DE JANEIRO — When breast cancer turned her life upside down, Anna Lucia Amorim, a 63-year-old Brazilian from Rio de Janeiro state, fell into a deep depression sometimes struggling to get out of bed.
But everything changed, she said, after she started practicing Va'a canoeing in Niteroi, a city facing Rio across Guanabara Bay, with other women who have battled cancer or were undergoing treatment.
''Every time you put the paddle in the water, it's like a new life,'' she told The Associated Press on Thursday. ''When you are there, you forget everything. You only see the sea and the sky.''
Amorim is part of Va'a Roses, a group of cancer patients and survivors between the ages of 52 and 70 who partake in local and national competitions of Va'a canoeing.
Originating in the Pacific region, Va'a canoes — which traditionally have outriggers and can be single or double-hull — are now popular worldwide.
In Niteroi, the Va'a Roses train twice weekly just after 7 a.m., departing from the sheltered Charitas Beach surrounded by harbors and sloping mountains, from which one can spot the famed Christ the Redeemer statue.
Guanabara Bay has a reputation for being polluted by garbage and sewage, but members of the Va'a Roses say they regularly see turtles, rays and other fish — even dolphins.
''You wouldn't think that Guanabara Bay has so much life,'' said Flavia Bichara, a 52-year-old lawyer who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for lung cancer.