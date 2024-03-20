ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities said an F-16 fighter jet crashed in the Aegean Sea during a training flight Wednesday and a rescue operation was underway after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

The incident occurred near the small island of Psathoura, 175 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of Athens, after the single-seat jet fighter took off from an air base in central Greece.

Two helicopters, two military planes and a navy frigate were involved in the rescue effort, joined by coast guard vessels in the area, officials said.

Other details were not immediately available.

Greece is currently upgrading its F-16 fleet as part of a major military modernization program aimed at keeping pace with regional rival Turkey.

Wednesday's crash occurred hours after Greece took delivery of three U.S.-made MH-60R Seahawk navy helicopters at a ceremony near Athens. The manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, said it will deliver four more MH-60Rs in 2025.