ATHENS, Greece — A Greek air force training jet crashed Wednesday in the countryside outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata, leaving its pilot missing.
State-run ERT television said the two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, who was seen ejecting before the crash.
Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings, and were trying to locate the pilot.
The U.S.-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
Israel launched heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza overnight and into Wednesday after broadening its offensive against Hamas to more areas where the military had told Palestinians to seek shelter earlier in the war.
Business
Wolfgang Schaeuble, German elder statesman and finance minister during euro debt crisis, dies at 81
Wolfgang Schaeuble, who helped negotiate German reunification in 1990 and as finance minister was a central figure in the austerity-heavy effort to drag Europe out of its debt crisis two decades later, has died. He was 81.
World
A Greek air force training jet crashes outside a southern base and search is underway for the pilot
A Greek air force training jet crashed Wednesday in the countryside outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata, leaving its pilot missing.
World
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border
A top U.S. delegation is to meet with Mexico's president Wednesday in what many see as a bid to get Mexico to do more to stem a surge of migrants reaching the U.S. southwestern border.
World
The death toll in a Romania guesthouse blaze rises to 7. The search for missing persons is ongoing
The death toll from a massive fire at a guesthouse in Romania rose to seven people Wednesday morning, including at least two children, authorities said.