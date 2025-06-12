A grassland bird eavesdrops on prairie dog calls to keep itself safe from predators

WASHINGTON — Prairie dogs are the Paul Reveres of the Great Plains: They bark to alert neighbors to the presence of predators, with separate calls for dangers coming by land or by air.
''Prairie dogs are on the menu for just about every predator you can think of''— golden eagles, red-tailed hawks, foxes, badgers, even large snakes — said Andy Boyce, a research ecologist in Montana at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.
Those predators will also snack on grassland nesting birds like the long-billed curlew.
To protect themselves, the curlews eavesdrop on the alarms coming from prairie dog colonies, according to research published Thursday in the journal Animal Behavior.
Previous research has shown birds frequently eavesdrop on other bird species to glean information about potential food sources or approaching danger, said Georgetown University ornithologist Emily Williams, who was not involved in the study. But, so far, scientists have documented only a few instances of birds eavesdropping on mammals.
''That doesn't necessarily mean it's rare in the wild,'' she said, ''it just means we haven't studied it yet.''
Prairie dogs live in large colonies with a series of burrows that may stretch for miles underground. When they hear one each other's barks, they either stand alert watching or dive into their burrows to avoid approaching talons and claws.
''Those little barks are very loud — they can carry quite a long way,'' said co-author Andrew Dreelin, who also works for the Smithsonian.