A good shower is a simple shower, no matter what influencers recommend

You may be seeing elaborate shower cleansing routines on social media: daily exfoliation, double cleansing, antibacterial soap, loads of scented body scrubs and shower oils.
''I'm kind of appalled by the shower routines,'' said Dr. Olga Bunimovich, a dermatologist who teaches at the University of Pittsburgh Medical College.
The multistep processes that have inspired people to spend endless amounts of time sudsing up can harm your skin — and the environment. Dermatologists say it's all mostly unnecessary.
''Your skin is a barrier,'' said Dr. Nicole Negbenebor, a dermatologic surgeon at University of Iowa Health Care. ''It's one of the biggest barriers you have. It's you in your natural elements. So you want to treat it right, and then sometimes there can be too much of a good thing.''
Here's what to know about how to take a basic shower and indicators that you've gone too far with your routine.
The basics of showering
A shower is a relatively simple routine that usually doesn't require 10 steps or a plethora of products.
A daily shower with lukewarm water and a fragrance-free hypoallergenic cleanser — followed by hydrating lotion or oil afterward — will do the trick.