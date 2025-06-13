A golf course with a 6-lane highway? Welcome to the US Open at Oakmont, where I-76 somehow blends in

OAKMONT, Pa. — For a six-lane interstate carving its way through a world-famous golf course, the Pennsylvania Turnpike at Oakmont is surprisingly unintrusive.
From an overhead view, the sight is somewhat jarring — a wide expressway and railroad track dividing the course essentially in half. At ground level, however, the road is not much of a distraction. In fact, it can't be seen from much of Oakmont's layout.
''And honestly, you don't even really hear it,'' Oakmont historian David Moore said. ''It's amazing how quiet it really is.''
Moore is an expert on this small stretch of the Turnpike — or Interstate 76, if you prefer. Its path through the course at Oakmont — the site of the U.S. Open this week — was originally just a train track.
''One of the old history books here talks about how until diesel-powered trains came through, there'd be soot all over the first green, the ninth tee and all that," Moore said. "They'd be driving by and set off all the smoke and just cover the place.''
This is not the Road Hole at St. Andrews. There's nothing quaint about the Turnpike at Oakmont. It also isn't — or at least, it shouldn't be — a factor in the course of play.
With its slick greens and ferocious rough, Oakmont is difficult enough without adding a forced carry over a bunch of 18-wheelers.
Holes Nos. 2-8 are to the east of the highway and all the rest are to the west. The first green and ninth tee, as well as the second tee and eighth green, converge on the two sides of the Turnpike, near a couple footbridges that allow fans to cross over the road.