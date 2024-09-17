A glitch halts again Telesco the robot's attempt to get a sample from Fukushima nuclear reactor

This is the second time in less than a month the mission had to be suspended. It was supposed to start on Aug. 22, but the wrong arrangement of a set of pipes used to push the robot into the reactor's primary containment vessel held up the work for nearly three weeks. The extendable robot, dubbed '' Telesco,'' needs a week to reach the designated area and another week to be pulled back out as it has to be maneuvered around various obstacles and any mistake costs time.