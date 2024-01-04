BERLIN — A German man who served prison time for a high-profile 1996 kidnapping was convicted of robbery and attempted murder on Thursday for his alleged role in a string of armed robberies in Germany in 2018 and 2019.

The Cologne state court sentenced Thomas Drach to 15 years in prison, German news agency dpa reported. It also ruled that he should be kept in preventive detention after serving the sentence.

The court found that Drach participated in three robberies of cash transporters in Cologne and Frankfurt and in two of those cases fired at the cash carriers, wounding them. His participation in another robbery, in Limburg, couldn't be proved.

Drach rejected the accusations during the trial, which opened nearly two years ago. The 63-year-old told the court before the verdict that he expected a ''crystal-clear acquittal.''

Drach was convicted and sentenced to 14 1/2 years for extortionate kidnapping in 2001 for the abduction of cigarette heir Jan Philipp Reemtsma, who was held in a cellar for 33 days in 1996 until a multimillion-dollar ransom was paid.

Drach escaped to South America in 1996, where he lived under an assumed identity. Argentine authorities arrested him in 1998 following information received via intercepted telephone conversations and extradited him to Germany in 2000.

He was released in October 2013 and arrested in the Netherlands in 2021 over the cash transporter robberies.