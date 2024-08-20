A German court upholds the conviction of a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, age 99

The Itzehoe court said that judges were convinced that Furchner ''knew and, through her work as a stenographer in the commandant's office of the Stutthof concentration camp from June 1, 1943, to April 1, 1945, deliberately supported the fact that 10,505 prisoners were cruelly killed by gassings, by hostile conditions in the camp,'' by transportation to the Auschwitz death camp and by being sent on death marches at the end of the war.