A Georgia town that solidly backed Trump could fall victim to his tax bill's green energy cuts

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — When two South Korean companies announced a multibillion-dollar investment to build solar panel and electric battery factories in northwest Georgia, federal subsidies helped close a deal to diversify the local economy.
The factories promised thousands of new jobs, transforming the manufacturing base in Cartersville, once a cotton mill town before an Anheuser-Busch brewery arrived in the 1990s and a tire plant in 2006.
But now Republicans in Congress want to gut the subsidies for projects across the country in a tax cut bill likely days from final passage. President Donald Trump's signature legislation could harm Cartersville despite it being in overwhelmingly Republican Bartow County, which backed Trump with 75% of the vote all three times he appeared on the ballot.
Both companies say they're continuing their buildout plans. But Steve Taylor, a Republican who is Bartow County's lone elected commissioner, says ending the tax credits would be ''a little concerning.''
''Those companies came and it gave us a completely different type of industry and manufacturing for our community,'' Taylor said.
By some measures, no state may have more to lose than Georgia from such cuts in Trump's '' Big Beautiful Bill.'' Top Georgia Republicans have been mostly silent, while Georgia's two Democratic U.S. senators are staunchly opposed.
''A vote for this bill is a vote against Georgia's economy and a vote that will put so much of what we've worked so hard to achieve at risk'' U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff told The Associated Press.
And few towns have more to lose than Cartersville, the Bartow County seat about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. As the county transforms from rural to suburban, leaders foresee an economic boost from the $5 billion battery factory that Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are building, as well as the $2.3 billion solar panel plant belonging to Qcells, a unit of Hanwha Solutions. Both plants pledge to pay workers an average of $53,000 a year.