A Georgia election with few voters: Turnout is 'miserably low' in the race for utility regulator

ATLANTA — Every time the door swings open this week at the county courthouse in the tiny south Georgia town of Statenville, six election workers have a moment to hope that someone is coming to vote.
''Anybody that comes in pretty much has to walk by our office," said Renee Church, the elections supervisor in Echols County.
But through noon on Wednesday, none of those passersby had voted in the runoff to choose either Peter Hubbard or Keisha Waites as the Democratic nominee for a seat on Georgia's Public Service Commission.
Welcome to a statewide election where almost nobody came.
Through the first two of five days of early in-person voting, only 9,822 ballots were accepted. That's 0.13% of active voters, what Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called ''miserably low turnout.''
Early in-person voting runs through Friday, with the election day set for Tuesday. Anyone can vote, except for the more than 63,000 people who voted in Republican primaries on June 17 including one in which incumbent Tim Echols beat GOP challenger Lee Muns.
Waites was the top vote-getter in a June 17 Democratic primary, but didn't get a majority. That meant she had to face the second-place finisher, Hubbard, in a runoff to determine the party nominee. Barring an upswell in voter numbers, fewer than 1% of Georgia's 7.4 million active voters could cast ballots. The winner will go on to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.
Despite the low turnout, Hubbard and Waites continue to push, telling voters that breaking the Republican hold on the five-member body will mean a difference in their electric bills. The commission sets rates and oversees generation plans for Georgia Power, which serves 2.3 million customers statewide. Customers have seen bills rise six times in recent years, and a typical Georgia Power residential customer now pays more than $175 a month, including taxes.