A Georgia Democrat seeks to unseat an indicted Trump elector who says he only did what he was told

The district is drawn to be Republican, stretching across northern Atlanta suburbs in Fulton, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties. But two years ago, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won the district over Trump-aligned Herschel Walker even as voters backed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Still beat his Democratic opponent by 14 points. Ramaswami hopes to mimic Warnock's win by swaying voters unsettled by Trump and believes he can connect to the district's Indian population. The district's population is more than 30% Asian, the highest share in Georgia.