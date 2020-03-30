Streaming services and self-imposed quarantines are a match made in small-screen heaven, and there’s a metric ton of A-list material available for the discerning viewer. Here’s what’s on my binge list:

“Altered Carbon” Season 2 (Netflix): This series is set in a future where consciousness is stored on computer discs (called “stacks”) that can be easily transferred from one body to another (called “sleeves”). Obviously, that’s a game-changer. Our protagonist, an anti-hero named Takeshi Kovacs, is the last super-soldier, once called “Envoys.” In Season 2 Kovacs is resleeved in the very-watchable Anthony Mackie.

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 3 (Netflix): For those who think “Melissa Joan Hart” when Sabrina is mentioned, this is a whole ’nother ballgame. Based on an Archie horror comic of the same name, Sabrina belongs to a coven that worships Satan — well, initially. Lucifer turns out to be a rotten guy and a bit of a misogynist, so Sabrina and her family have taken over.

“The Kingdom” Season 2 (Netflix): Set in medieval Korea, this production has spared no expense at re-creating the era, while the script delivers a virtual culture shock to us jaded Americans. Bonus: zombies.

“Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access): This show has been a slow, powerful build to where we are now, with the latest episodes delivering more surprise plot twists, cinematic-level special effects and better acting than actual “Next Generation” movies. And if you haven’t watched “Star Trek: Discovery” yet, now’s a good time to start.

“Westworld” Season 3 (HBO): No, I don’t have any idea what’s going on. But then, I never did. “Westworld” unapologetically teases your brain, while the acting and production values are film quality.

And then there’s the CW: I love this quasi-network’s comics-based “Arrowverse” lineup, but there are so many shows it’s easy to fall behind. So this is a good time to catch up on post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Flash,” “Legends” and “Supergirl.” “Riverdale” is also firing on all cylinders these days. Don’t watch them all up too fast, though, or you’ll run out. Both “The Flash” and “Riverdale” have stopped production due to coronavirus fears. It probably won’t stop there. “Given that this closure seems preventative,” says Russ Burlingame at comicbook.com, “and that Berlanti Productions also operate the sets for CW shows like Supergirl and Batwoman, it seems likely that a number of fan-favorite series will be going into hiatus mode for the time being.”

And it’s not just the CW. Marvel TV shows “Falcon and Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and “WandaVision” have all halted production.

On the good news front, Deadline.com reports that some shows with pilots planned will instead go straight to series production — one of which is “Superman & Lois” on the CW.

And Marvel shows that are in preproduction will continue work remotely.