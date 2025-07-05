A fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war tests the harmony of Los Angeles' huge Iranian community

LOS ANGELES — ''Tehrangeles" in West Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran.
This cultural enclave, also known as Little Persia, is where Iranian Muslims, Jews, Christians, Zoroastrians and Bahai have peacefully coexisted for decades.
But the recent war between Israel and Iran — a bloody, 12-day conflict paused by a fragile ceasefire — has brought up religious tensions and political debates that rarely surface in this culturally harmonious environment. To complicate matters, the U.S. — an ally of Israel — bombed Iran during the war.
Many Iranian Jews in the diaspora have viewed the onset of the war with ''anxious glee,'' said Daniel Bral, a West Los Angeles resident whose grandfather, Moossa Bral, was the sole Jewish member of parliament in prerevolutionary Iran. He sees family members and others in the community rejoicing at the possibility of their ''tormentor'' being vanquished.
But Bral feels differently.
''I'm just nervous and am completely rattled by everything that is happening,'' he said. ''I understand and sympathize with people's hope for regime change. But I worry about the safety of civilians and the efficacy of the operation removing Iran as a nuclear threat.''
But Bral doesn't see the war itself as a divisive issue in the diaspora because antagonism for the current regime is common across religious groups.
''This hatred for the regime actually unifies Muslims and Jews,'' he said.