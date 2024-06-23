LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say a fourth victim has died a day after a shooting at an Arkansas grocery store.
The person died Saturday evening, Arkansas state police said in a statement.
A total of 14 people were wounded in Friday's shooting, according to police: ''11 civilians, two law enforcement officers and the suspect.''
''Those killed in the shooting were all civilians,'' the statement said.
