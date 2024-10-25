A former US border official who took bribes to admit drug-laden vehicles gets a 23-year sentence

Witnesses testified at trial that Leonard Darnell George, 42, agreed to allow the vehicles through his lane in late 2021 at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego, the nation's busiest port of entry, the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of California said in a news release. In February 2022, an alert placed on a suspect vehicle forced one of those vehicles to be searched, resulting in the seizure of 222 pounds (100 kilograms) of methamphetamine.