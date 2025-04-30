A former Trump official backs World Heritage status for the vast Okefenokee Swamp

SAVANNAH, Ga. — President Donald Trump's former agriculture secretary is urging the administration to support adding a vast, federally protected wildlife refuge in the Okefenokee Swamp to a list of globally treasured natural and cultural sites recognized by the United Nations.
The swamp near the Georgia-Florida state line was nominated under President Joe Biden, whose priorities Trump has worked swiftly to dismantle during his first 100 days since returning to the White House.
Now the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is being touted by Sonny Perdue, a former two-term Georgia governor who led the Department of Agriculture during Trump's first term.
So far, only 26 places in the United States have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites. The U.S. Interior Department put the refuge up for consideration in December.
In an April 17 letter to Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Purdue wrote that seeking the rare distinction poses ''an extraordinary opportunity to preserve a national treasure while also delivering incredible economic benefits to the state of Georgia.'' He noted it's been endorsed by Republicans and Democrats.
''This designation is not a partisan issue,'' Perdue wrote in his letter, which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "By supporting this effort, we can ensure the Okefenokee's legacy as a natural wonder while fostering growth and prosperity for the communities surrounding it."
The Okefenokee is the largest national wildlife refuge east of the Mississippi River, sprawling across more than 400,000 acres (161,800 hectares) in southeast Georgia.
Supporters say making it a World Heritage site would boost its profile as one of the world's last intact blackwater swamps, which get their dark tea-colored waters from decaying vegetation. The Okefenokee is home to abundant alligators, stilt-legged wood storks, endangered woodpeckers and more than 400 other animal species.