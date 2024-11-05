A former Six Flags park is finally being demolished after Hurricane Katrina's devastation

The park opened in 2000 just off Interstate 10 as Jazzland Theme Park, but it went bankrupt in two seasons. Six Flags took over the lease, but then Hurricane Katrina struck, flooding the park and much of the city. The theme park never reopened, and Six Flags eventually went bankrupt. Control of the property then went to the Industrial Development Board of the City of New Orleans, which negotiated an agreement with the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority that gave NORA title transfer ownership of the site.