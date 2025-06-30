A former governor, a Trump and many others: Tillis retirement sets off NC Senate seat speculation

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis' surprise retirement announcement over the weekend creates a sudden opening in next year's midterm elections, setting off a scramble of successor speculation that includes both a former Democratic governor and a Trump other than the one who ultimately nudged Tillis into leaving.
Tillis' decision, revealed Sunday after President Donald Trump threatened to back a primary candidate against him as Tillis opposed Medicaid reductions in the president's tax break and spending cut package, is leading Republican politicians to size up whether they can lasso the electoral and financial support to compete for the seat.
Anyone getting a Trump endorsement is likely to have the inside track for the GOP nomination next March.
''There's a tremendous amount of people who are looking at the position and trying to determine whether they have the fire in belly to run for it," state Rep. John Torbett said on Monday. A Trump endorsement, Torbett added, ''will have a large effect on the electorate.''
Democrats waiting on Cooper
The absence of an incumbent emboldens national and state Democrats in their bid to flip back the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 advantage. A Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee spokesperson said Tillis' announcement was ''another blow to Republicans' chances as they face a midterm backlash that puts their majority at risk.''
But it's still unclear whether their most high-profile potential candidate — former two-term Gov. Roy Cooper — is going to run. He hasn't publicly revealed his plans, even though former U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel launched his own bid almost three months ago.
Cooper left office last December as a popular figure — mentioned briefly as a vice presidential choice for Kamala Harris — who has never lost an election for state office, dating to the mid-1980s. He was elected attorney general four times and is known for his fundraising prowess.