MEXICO CITY — A fire in a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico killed 12 people, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said.
A fire in a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico killed 12 people, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said
A fire in a drug rehabilitation center in Mexico killed 12 people, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said.
The Associated Press
June 1, 2025 at 9:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Police chief says a suspect is in custody after reports that a man was setting people on fire in Boulder, Colorado
Police chief says a suspect is in custody after reports that a man was setting people on fire in Boulder, Colorado.