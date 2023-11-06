ABUJA, Nigeria — A fire at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria's capital killed two people and injured two others, the local emergency services said Monday.
The fire broke out in the morning while workers were servicing generators, said Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the State Emergency Management Agency in Abuja. The two killed were Nigerian maintenance workers, she said.
''The fire occurred when the tank of diesel in the generator house containing 2,000 liters exploded,'' Isa said.
Two maintenance workers were being treated for severe burns, she said.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu mourned the victims and offered the Canadian government his government's full support, his office said in a statement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
A top aide to the commander of Ukraine's military is killed by a grenade given as a birthday gift
A top aide to the commander of Ukraine's military was killed by a grenade given to him as a birthday gift and not in a targeted attack, the interior minister said.
World
Japan and UK ministers discuss deeper security ties on the sidelines of G7 meeting
Japanese and British foreign and defense ministers met Tuesday and agreed to further deepen military cooperation under a new security pact that allows their militaries to enter each other's territory for joint exercises.
Business
Bangladesh raises monthly minimum wage for garment workers to $113 following weeks of protests
Authorities in Bangladesh announced a new salary structure on Tuesday for protesting garment factory workers with a 56% increase in the monthly minimum wage to $113 from the previous $75, a decision rejected by some workers' groups as too small.
Business
Law and order and the economy are focus of the British government's King's Speech
Britain's Conservative government set out a pre-election policy slate including tougher sentences for serious crimes and promises of elusive economic growth on Tuesday in a speech delivered by King Charles III at the grand State Opening of Parliament.
Business
UBS reports pre-tax loss in 3Q but says benefits of Credit Suisse merger gather steam
UBS reported Tuesday a $255 million pre-tax loss as the giant Swiss bank shed some 4,000 jobs globally, cut costs faster than expected, and reaped billions in asset inflows in the third quarter while moving forward with its government-orchestrated merger with rival Credit Suisse.