BAGHDAD — A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, authorities said Wednesday.
The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area, authorities said. That's just outside of the northern city of Mosul, some 335 kilometers (205 miles) northwest of the capital, Baghdad.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze. Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall as an man shouted at firefighters.
Health authorities gave the casualty figure via the state-run Iraqi News Agency.
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
