A fiery pickup truck crash late at night over the weekend in Scott County left the driver dead and his passenger injured, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 12:45 a.m. Saturday about 10 miles southwest of Prior Lake on E. 240th Street in Cedar Lake Township, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pickup was heading west on 240th, "failed to negotiate a turn" west of Cedar Lake Township and struck a line of trees, according to a Sheriff's Office statement.

The driver, Dennis W. Ensfield, 70, of New Prague, died in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Passenger Debra M. Henry, 67, of New Prague, got out of the burning pickup on her own, the Sheriff's Office said. Henry is expected to survive her injuries.

"There was evidence recovered at the scene which suggests that alcohol may have been a factor" in the crash, the Sheriff's Office statement read.