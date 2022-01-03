A Few More Jabs of Brittle Air

NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday, January 1st, 2022

According to the NHL, the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 was the coldest NHL game on record! The temperature at puck drop was -6F and at the end of the game it was -8F. The cold weather was braved by a sell out crowd of near 38,600 fans that appeared to embrace the #BoldNorth. It really was a great event. Kuddos to the MN Twins, the MN Wild and the NHL for putting on a great show! It's one for the record books and one that many won't forget.

10th Coldest January 1st High Temperature at MSP

Here are the high temps from Saturday, January 1st. Interestingly, the high of +1F happened just after midnight, which ties for the 10th coldest high temperature ever recorded in the Twin Cities on January 1st. However, St. Cloud had a high temp of -7F, which was the 3rd coldest high temperature on January 1st. Fargo had a high of -14F, which was the 2nd coldest January 1st on record.

Midweek Snow Potential

Here's the weather outlook through AM Thursday, which shows an area of low pressure moving through the Upper Midwest with light snow potential. According to the GFS, snow will Tuesday night through Wednesday with the heaviest tallies of a few inches across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. It's still too early to tell exactly how much snow will fall, but some shovelable amounts will be possible.

Warmer, Then Cold Again

Here's the 850mb temp anomaly through the week ahead, which shows milder temperatures (in orange and red) returning midweek. However, another shot of Arctic air arrives later this week with below average temperatures expected once again.

Monday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday. Near average temperatures are expected for early January with sunny skies and lighter south winds. This will feel significantly warmer than it did over the weekend.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Monday show temps starting in the single digits in the morning and warming into the mid 20s the 2nd half of the day. Light southerly winds will develop for much of the day.

Wind Chill Values Monday

Feels like temps for Minneapolis on Monday show a cold, sub-zero start in the morning to the mid/upper teens in the afternoon.

Weather Outlook For Monday

High temps across the region on Monday show temps closer to average across much of the state. However, folks in the southwestern part of the state will be nearly +5F to +10F above average with highs flirting with the freezing mark once again.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows temps running above average by a few degrees Monday & Tuesday before much colder air arrives again later this week. High temps on Thursday & Friday will only warm into the single digits, which will be nearly -15F to 25F below average.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather forecast over the next several days shows milder air in place on Monday & Tuesday with a little light snow midweek. The 2nd half of the week will feature MUCH colder air with highs only warming into the single digits once again.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temperatures will be a bit milder through the early week time period, but will be MUCH colder again later this week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows below average readings lingering across the eastern half of the nation. Meanwhile, folks across the Plains will warm to above average levels once again.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the weather pattern looks drier than average across much of the nation.

A Few More Jabs of Brittle Air

By Paul Douglas

My oldest son couldn't believe his ears Sunday morning. "Hey Alexa, what's the temperature?" 17 below zero. "Hey Alexa, was that a typo?" A typo is a typographical error, his smart device explained.

After a run of subzero weather I'm always amazed how good 20s and 30s feel. Most of the planet dreads freezing. In Minnesota it's an excuse to remove a few layers.

Temperatures mellow into Tuesday, when a paranoid puff of Pacific air lures the mercury to near 32F. Icicles may even drip for a few hours. A couple inches of snow Wednesday marks the leading edge of the next Saskatchewan Smack. Temperatures hover below zero Thursday and much of Friday before a merciful rerun of 20s on Saturday.

The pattern doesn't look very favorable for big snowstorms into mid-January, in fact both ECMWF and NOAA models hint at some moderation within 2 weeks or so. Translation: 20s and 30s ABOVE zero!

We'll see, but remember this: in 2 weeks average temperatures start to rise again, for the first time in 6 months. Eureka!

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Blue sky, average temps. Winds: S 5-10. High: 28.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: SE 5. Low: 21.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, dig out the shorts. Winds: SE 10-15. High: 32.

WEDNESDAY: Couple inches of powdery snow? Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 14. High: 16.

THURSDAY: Sunny, feels like -25 again. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -14. High: -6.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Harsh winds ease. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: -18. High: 4.

SATURDAY: More clouds, few flurries. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 3. High: 26.

SUNDAY: Cold winds. Another polar shot. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 3. High: 6.

This Day in Weather History

January 3rd

1981: Arctic air visits Minnesota. Embarrass, Wannaska, and Tower all hit 38 below zero.

1977: 14.2 inches of snow falls in Mankato.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 3rd

Average High: 24F (Record: 46F set in 1880)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -26F set in 1887)

Record Rainfall: 0.76" set in 1906

Record Snowfall: 9.0" set in 1906

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 3rd

Sunrise: 7:50am

Sunset: 4:44pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 53 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 59 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 7 minutes

Moon Phase for January 3rd at Midnight

1.5 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows lingering colder air across much of the nation with the exception of the Midwest, where highs will be slightly above average.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through the middle part of the week shows a fairly active weather pattern across the northern tier of the. Areas of heavy rain and snow will continue in the Western US with areas of light snow possible in the Midwest by midweek.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US, where several inches of liquid precipitation will be possible. There will also be heavier precipitation across the Southeastern US and Mid-Atlantic States where some heavy snowfall will be possible.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential as we approach mid January. Heavy snowfall will continue across the Northwestern US and also across parts of the Eastern US.

Climate Stories

"The Southern Ocean is still swallowing large amounts of humans' carbon dioxide emissions"

"The Southern Ocean is still busily absorbing large amounts of the carbon dioxide emitted by humans' fossil fuel burning, a study based on airborne observations of the gas suggests. The new results counter a 2018 report that had found that the ocean surrounding Antarctica might not be taking up as much of the emissions as previously thought, and in some regions may actually be adding CO₂ back to the atmosphere. It's not exactly a relief to say that the oceans, which are already becoming more acidic and storing record-breaking amounts of heat due to global warming, might be able to bear a little more of the climate change burden (SN: 4/28/17; SN: 1/13/21). But "in many ways, [the conclusion] was reassuring," says Matthew Long, an oceanographer at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colo."

"How electric vehicles offered hope as climate challenges grew"

"This was another year of bleak climate news. Record heat waves baked the Pacific Northwest. Wildfires raged in California, Oregon, Washington and neighboring states. Tropical cyclones rapidly intensified in the Pacific Ocean. And devastating flash floods inundated Western Europe and China. Human-caused climate change is sending the world hurtling down a road to more extreme weather events, and we're running out of time to pump the brakes, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in August (SN: 9/11/21, p. 8). The world needs to dramatically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, and fast, if there's any hope of preventing worse and more frequent extreme weather events. That means shifting to renewable sources of energy — and, importantly, decarbonizing transportation, a sector that is now responsible for about a quarter of the world's carbon dioxide emissions."

"SOLAR PROBE REVEALS CLUES TO ONE OF THE SUN'S GREATEST MYSTERIES"

"Two years ago, researchers predicted when the probe would pass a constantly moving, invisible barrier in the sun's upper atmosphere called the Alfven point. They also anticipated a strange phenomenon beyond that point, which heats elements to different temperatures. Findings announced by NASA, contained in a trio of research papers, support the accuracy of both predictions. The data behind those studies expands what we know about the sun's corona, helping hone predictive modeling to protect Earth's power grid from potentially damaging solar activity—when the sun hurls gobs of its plasma at our planet."

