Proposed merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons is halted by federal, state judges

On Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump named Andrew Ferguson, an FTC commissioner, as the next head of the FTC. He replaces Lina Khan, who was an aggressive enforcer of antitrust law. Still, it's not clear what impact the change in administrations will have on Kroger and Albertsons' proposed merger. High grocery prices have been a significant issue for voters, and in past hearings, lawmakers from both parties were skeptical that the merger would lower prices.