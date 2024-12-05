DALLAS — A federal judge rejected Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes.
A federal judge rejected Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes
A federal judge rejected Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case stemming from fatal plane crashes.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 6:06PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
House rejects Democratic effort to force release of Matt Gaetz ethics report.