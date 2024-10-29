Wires

A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad

A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 3:05PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games.

Wires

North Korea confirms it has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile

Wires

South Korea says North Korea has test-launched a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters