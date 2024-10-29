TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad.
A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad
A federal judge continues to block Florida from threatening television stations that air abortion rights ad.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 3:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games
Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games.