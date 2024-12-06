Wires

A federal appeals court panel upholds a law requiring the sale or ban of TikTok in the US

A federal appeals court panel upholds a law requiring the sale or ban of TikTok in the US.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 3:31PM

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court panel upholds a law requiring the sale or ban of TikTok in the US.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Two Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents' home

Two Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents' home.

Wires

The body of woman who disappeared while searching for cat has been recovered from a Pennsylvania sinkhole, police say

Wires

Remains believed to be a woman who fell into a Pennsylvania sinkhole have been found, coroner's office says