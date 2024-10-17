A father and son are both indicted on murder charges in a mass school shooting in Georgia

Investigators have said the teenager carefully plotted the shooting at the 1,900-student high school northeast of Atlanta. A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that the boy left a notebook in his classroom with step-by-step handwritten instructions to prepare for the assault. It included a diagram of his second-period classroom and his estimate that he could kill as many as 26 people and wound as many as 13 others. "Surprised if I make it this far,'' the boy wrote.