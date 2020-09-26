A Family of Cooler Fronts Arrive Next Week

Fall Color Peaking in Northern MN !!

WOW - What an incredible picture submitted by Shaheen Eydgahi via the MN DNR Fall Color Report map. The image was taken near the Cascade River State Park last Monday. There really isn't much to say other than it is a stunning view!

(Image Courtesy: Shaheen Eydgahi via MN DNR Fall Color Report)

Minnesota Fall Color Report

Here's the latest MN DNR Fall Color Map, which indicates that fall colors are peaking right now across the northern third of the state! Some of the pictures being shared on social media and the MN DNR Fall Color Report map are quite stunning! We're getting closer to peak across the central part of the state, but maybe still 1 week away fom peak, while the Twin Cities is still about 2 weeks away from peak color.

Typical Fall Color Peak

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Saturday will most definitely be the warmer day of the weekend with a high temperature approaching 80F. There is a slight chance of showers and storms later in the afternoon, but the main threat appears to be a little farther north and east of the Twin Cities metro. Saturday night will be rather quiet, mostly dry and comfortable temps. MUCH cooler air settles on Sunday with a chance of showers possible across parts of the state. Westerly winds will be gusty at times with speeds exceeding 20mph through the day.

Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's a closer look at the weather for Saturday. Note that this could possibly the last 80F days of the year in the Twin Cities. Keep in mind that our average last 80F day in the Twin Cities is on October 2nd. The lastest 80F day on record in the metro was back in 1950; October 31st (Halloween), we hit 83F!!

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The meteograms for Saturday show the hour by hour weather for Minneapolis. Note that we quickly warm through the 60s in the morning and top out around 80F in the afternoon. With that said, it'll be pretty warm for late September standards. Winds could be a little breezy with gusts approaching 20mph out of the south throughout the day. SLIGHT Risk of Severe Storms in Wisconsin PM Saturday According to NOAA's SPC, there is an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms late Saturday, mainly in Wisconsin. The main threat (in yellow), appears to be large hail. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out there. Saturday Weather Outlook Highs around the region will be nearly +5F to +15F above average with some 80s across the southern part of the state and 60s in the northern reaches of the state. First Day of October (Thursday) Feels Like Late October! The first day of October (next Thursday) could ook and feel more like late October!! Highs around the state will only warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average! A brisk north to northwesterly winds could make it feel even cooler! Get those extra layers ready. Milder Last Full Week of September Saturday will likely be one of our last 80F days of the year and possibly not until next spring. Note that the Twin Cities typically goes about 150 days between the last 80F day in the Fall to the first 80F day in the Spring. Temps will chill down significantly as we head into next week. Highs may only warm into the 50s Spotty Showers and T-Storms Through The Weekend The weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday shows isolated showers and storms pushing through the Upper Midwest over the next couple of days. Keep in mind that most of the accumulating stuff will remain north and east of the Twin Cities metro. Temps will take a dive with brisk NNW winds developing into next week. Light Rain Chances Through Next Week Several cool fronts will push through the region, but most of the rain potential will stay north and east of the Twin Cities over the next 5 to 7 days. Interestingly, there could even be a few wet snowflakes in the Arrowhead late next week! Average First Frost Minneapolis

The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago. Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Interestingly, Duluth, MN is nearly -9.25" below average and at their 5th driest start to any year on record (January 1st - September 24th). Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro is still 0.61" above average for the year.

7 Day Forecast for Minneapolis

The 7 day forecast for Minneapolis shows a pretty chilly temperature outlook into next week! The last few days of September will be cooler than average and the start of October (on Thursday) will be quite a bit cooler than average! While folks in northern MN will likely see another round of frost/freeze concerns, the Twin Cities metro will stay frost free.

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through the first part of October. After a mild Saturday, temps will take a big tumble into next week. Temps throughout much of next week will be more typical of late October. According to the GFS, we could see highs back in the 70s during the 2nd week of October, but it generally looks like a cool start to 2nd month of Meteorlogical Fall. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from October 1st - 5th shows cooler than average temperature east of the Rockies, while folks in the Western US and Alaska will be dealing with warmer than average temperatures.

