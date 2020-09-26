A Family of Cooler Fronts Arrive Next Week

According to the MN DNR, here is the typical peak of fall color across state. Note that fall colors typically peak across the international border mid to late September, which is only a few weeks away. Meanwhile, peak color in the Twin Cities metro generally isn't until around MEA Weekend.
Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis
The meteograms for Saturday show the hour by hour weather for Minneapolis. Note that we quickly warm through the 60s in the morning and top out around 80F in the afternoon. With that said, it'll be pretty warm for late September standards. Winds could be a little breezy with gusts approaching 20mph out of the south throughout the day.
SLIGHT Risk of Severe Storms in Wisconsin PM Saturday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms late Saturday, mainly in Wisconsin. The main threat (in yellow), appears to be large hail. However, damaging winds and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out there.
Saturday Weather Outlook
Highs around the region will be nearly +5F to +15F above average with some 80s across the southern part of the state and 60s in the northern reaches of the state.
First Day of October (Thursday) Feels Like Late October!
The first day of October (next Thursday) could ook and feel more like late October!! Highs around the state will only warm into the 40s and 50s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average! A brisk north to northwesterly winds could make it feel even cooler! Get those extra layers ready.
Milder Last Full Week of September
Saturday will likely be one of our last 80F days of the year and possibly not until next spring. Note that the Twin Cities typically goes about 150 days between the last 80F day in the Fall to the first 80F day in the Spring. Temps will chill down significantly as we head into next week. Highs may only warm into the 50s
Spotty Showers and T-Storms Through The Weekend
The weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Monday shows isolated showers and storms pushing through the Upper Midwest over the next couple of days. Keep in mind that most of the accumulating stuff will remain north and east of the Twin Cities metro. Temps will take a dive with brisk NNW winds developing into next week.
Average First Frost Minneapolis
The average first frost in the Twin Cities is typically around mid October. Note that we haven't had an official frost in the Metro during the month of September since the year 2000. With that said, we should stay frost-free in the immediate metro, but temps will dip into the 40s for the first time since May, nearly 4 months ago.
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005!
Drought Update
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the first part of October. After a mild Saturday, temps will take a big tumble into next week. Temps throughout much of next week will be more typical of late October. According to the GFS, we could see highs back in the 70s during the 2nd week of October, but it generally looks like a cool start to 2nd month of Meteorlogical Fall.
Extended Temperature Outlook
A Family of Cooler Fronts Arrive Next Week
By Paul Douglas
"Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are" wrote Benjamin Franklin. Yesterday I visited the George Floyd memorial at 38th and Chicago to pay respects. I experienced the same thing I felt at the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. - an almost electrical current of sorrow, trauma and loss.
I realized that there is nothing inherently liberal about acknowledging reality, whether it's a pandemic, a changing climate or racial injustice. It's just common sense. Keep saying it out loud. Black. Lives. Matter.
We salvage a lukewarm Saturday, but watch for T-storms later today - marking the leading edge of a cool, Canadian correction that dominates our weather next week.
Wind-whipped showers arrive Sunday and Monday; a secondary, reinforcing push of chilly air shows up Wednesday. Temperatures run 10-15F below average, but the metro should stay frost-free.
The mercury mellows the second week of October with a risk of 70s. Good leaf-raking weather.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Mild sun. PM T-Storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 00.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: W 5-15. Low: 57.
SUNDAY: Some AM sun. Few PM showers. Winds: W 10-20. High: 70.
MONDAY: Wind driven showers. Fairly foul. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 50. High: 58.
TUESDAY: Glimmers of sun. Less wind. Winds: W 10-15. Wake-up: 45. High: 63.
WEDNESDAY: Gusty winds. Slight risk of showers late. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 48. High: 57.
THURSDAY: Jacket weather. Passing shower. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 43. High: 55.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 38. High: 52.
This Day in Weather History
September 26th
1980: Cold morning lows are recorded, with 20 degrees at Tower and 16 at Embarrass.
1942: 1.8 inches of snow falls in St. Cloud.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 26th
Average High: 68F (Record: 91F set in 1920)
Average Low: 48F (Record: 31F set in 1926)
Record Rainfall: 1.34" set in 1934
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 26th
Sunrise: 7:05am
Sunset: 7:02pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 56 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 3 hour & 48 minutes
Moon Phase for Septemer 26th at Midnight
3.2 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Starting on September 26, 2020, Mercury – the innermost planet – swings out to an elongation of over 25 degrees east of the sun, placing Mercury in the western sky after sunset. Moreover, Mercury remains at better than 25 degrees east of the sun until October 7, 2020. On October 1, 2020 – on the same date as the full moon – Mercury sweeps to its greatest elongation of 25.8 degrees east of the sun. When a greatest evening elongation of an inferior planet, such as Mercury, closely coincides with the spring equinox, we can anticipate on a fine evening apparition of Mercury. Since the recent September equinox counts as the Southern Hemisphere’s spring equinox, the Southern Hemisphere can expect a favorable evening view of Mercury during the next couple of weeks."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
A series of cold fronts will move through the Upper Midwest with temperatures tumbling quite a bit into next week. It doesn't appear that much rain accumulation will be possible around the Twin Cities, but cool, windy and somewhat showery weather will make it feel very much like late fall next week. Temperatures will be cold enough in the high elevations of the Rockies for a little bit of snow accumulation. It won't be much, but it certainly is a sign of cooler and more winter-like weather ahead.
Soggy Central US
Here's the extended precipitaiton outlook through next week. The heaviest rainfall will be found in the Eastern US with some spots seeing 1" to 2"+. Precipitation amounts generally west of the Mississippi River Valley look lighter through the first few days of October.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
Take a look at how many ongoing wildfires there are across the Western US. Of course it has been extremely hot and dry as of late, but recent thunderstorms have resulted in hundreds of new fires since last week. Cal Fire reports that:
"Since the beginning of the year, there have been well over 8,000 wildfires that have burned well over 3.6 million acres in California. Since August 15, when California’s fire activity elevated, there have been 26 fatalities and over 6,900 structures destroyed. Cooler and seasonal temperatures continue throughout the state today. A significant warm up begins Saturday, stretching across the state into the following week, with a chance of record-breaking highs in some areas. Locally gusty winds may also occur, bringing elevated fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for gusty winds, high heat, and low humidity beginning Saturday through Monday, effecting areas including the East Bay Hills and interior valleys, and North Bay Mountains. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect beginning Saturday morning through Monday over a large portion of Northern California for gusty winds and low humidity, bringing critical fire weather conditions."
Tropical Update
Here's the latest NHC update for the Atlantic Basin. Note that Teddy, Wilfred and Beta are all active storms. Hurricane Teddy is tracking NW toward Bermuda; Wilfred is heading west and Beta is slowly lifting north toward the Texas Coast. This has been one of the most active Atlantic Hurricane seasons on record with 2005 the only other season that has had to use the Greek Alphabet to name storms!!
Secondary Spike in Mid October?
While the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us (September 10th), there is usually a secondary spikes that happens around mid October. Things are rather quiet in the Atlantic now, but don't let your guard down, things could still get interesting. Stay tuned...
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 8 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. The last named storm was Tropical Storm Beta that developed in the Gulf of Mexico and brought Flash Flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast. If another named storm develops, it would be called Gamma.
Climate Stories