SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — An immigration agent in the Dominican Republic has been arrested after being accused of raping a Haitian woman in a detention cell at the country's main international airport in the presence of her 4-year-old son, authorities said Tuesday.

The unidentified agent was detained over the weekend, and prosecutor Milciades Guzmán said he has requested that a judge order the suspect to remain in jail while the investigation continues.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred early Saturday at a detention cell at Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo. The Associated Press does not generally identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

Officials said the woman was en route to Nicaragua but was detained in the Dominican Republic for allegedly presenting false documents. The head of the Dominican Ministry for Women, Mayra Jiménez, told local media that the Haitian woman said the last name of the boy's father had sparked confusion over the documents.

After being detained, the woman alleged the agent entered the cell where she was being held and ordered her to take off her clothes. She told authorities that she resisted but then feared something would happen to her son, who was sleeping in the cell with her, Guzmán said, adding that prosecutors swiftly requested an arrest warrant.

The National Migration Agency said the government has temporary custody of the woman's son.