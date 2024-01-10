ATHENS, Greece — Two migrants were killed and eight were rescued in Greece Wednesday after a dinghy crashed into rocks in high winds on the island of Lesbos, local authorities said.
The incident occurred near the resort town of Thermi on the east of the island, facing the nearby coast of Turkey.
Authorities said a search has been launched for others believed to be on the boat but it remained unclear how many made it onto land.
Strong winds disrupted ferry traffic in many parts of Greece Wednesday.
Lesbos remains a transit point for illegal migration into the European Union despite rigorous patrolling by the Greek coast guard and the EU border protection agency Frontex.
