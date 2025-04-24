A Detroit nonprofit's former finance chief gets 19 years for $40 million theft

DETROIT — A former executive at a major Detroit nonprofit was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for stealing more than $40 million meant to help beautify the city's riverfront.
Investigators said William Smith routinely used Detroit Riverfront Conservancy money for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry. He had side gigs in real estate, a nightclub and amateur basketball.
Smith, 52, was fired as chief financial officer last May and arrested the following month. He pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud and money laundering. A federal judge in Detroit also ordered Smith to pay back the $44.3 million he stole.
Funding for the conservancy comes from private donors and public grants, and the nonprofit says Smith's theft forced the delay of portions of a popular riverwalk project.
Smith on Thursday called his actions "wrong, plain and simple.''
''I recognize I allowed selfishness, pride and poor judgment to lead me down a destructive path," he told the court prior to sentencing.
The conservancy is transforming miles of shoreline along the Detroit River into recreation space, with plazas, pavilions and parks. It has been the driving force behind the city's Riverwalk.
''Every dollar that Smith spent on luxury goods for himself is a dollar that the conservancy could not spend beautifying and improving our city's riverfront,'' acting United States Attorney Julie Beck said in a release.