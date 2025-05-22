A deal on the disputed Chagos Islands faces more hurdles. Here's what to know

LONDON — The governments of Britain and Mauritius have reached a final deal to settle the future of the Chagos Islands, the contested archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean that's home to a strategically important U.S. military base.
But they have been barred from signing it, at least temporarily, by a British judge.
The agreement would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands from the U.K. to Mauritius — though Britain would retain control of the largest of the chain of islands, Diego Garcia, which hosts the American naval and bomber base.
The two countries reached an initial agreement in October, but it was put on hold after Britain said it had to wait for the approval of U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal also became stuck after a change of government in Mauritius, amid quarrels over how much money the U.K. should pay for the lease of Diego Garcia. The U.S. pays Britain an unspecified amount to operate the base.
Here's what to know about the disputed islands.
What are the Chagos Islands and why are they contested?
The remote chain of more than 60 islands is located in the middle of the Indian Ocean off the tip of India, south of the Maldives.
The Chagos Islands have been under British control since 1814, when they were ceded by France.