– Doug Roland, a filmmaker, was walking home from a night out at 4 a.m. in the East Village when he saw a man standing on a deserted street corner in need of help.

After trying to speak to the man, Roland, 35, noticed he held a sign explaining that he was deaf and blind and needed help crossing the street. He then scribbled on a notebook that he also needed help finding a nearby bus stop.

"It was the first time I'd met a deaf-blind person, and he just took my arm and trusted me, a total stranger on a New York street, to direct him," recalled Roland, who instinctively used his finger to trace his end of the conversation on the man's palm, with the man responding on notebook paper.

"There was a gift in every one of those exchanges," Roland recalled. "In that chance encounter, there was an instant connection with someone from a community I knew nothing about."

This occurred in 2011, but it stayed with Roland, who late last year released "Feeling Through," a short film inspired by that serendipitous meeting.

The film is a window into the largely unknown world of deaf-blindness. A late-night encounter on a New York street leads to a spiritual connection between a troubled youth and a deaf-blind man.

Instead of having an actor emulate the leading character's deaf-blind condition, Roland was adamant about finding a deaf-blind man for the role, both for the sake of dramatic realism and as a statement about the capabilities of someone with what might seem a debilitating condition.

Knowing of no deaf-blind actors, Roland wondered about casting the very man he met that night, but all he knew was his nickname, Artz, and he could not locate him.

Serendipity struck again and led him to another deaf-blind man — a kitchen worker from Long Island with no acting experience. The worker, Robert Tarango, 55, is perhaps the first deaf-blind actor in a lead movie role.

Accompanying Roland to numerous screenings and presentations across the country, Tarango has also become something of a spokesman for the deaf-blind community, dedicated to educating the public.

"The only deaf-blind person most people have heard of is Helen Keller," said Sue Ruzenski, executive director of the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults, on Long Island. "Doug's film is groundbreaking in bringing to the fore in the mainstream media someone who is deaf-blind."

For help making the film, Roland turned to the center, which works to increase awareness and break stereotypes about deaf-blind people being helpless or leading cloistered lives. It provides training in life skills and helps to integrate people into mainstream jobs.

Landing the role was a twist for Tarango, who rather than speaking, communicates almost exclusively by sign language. His life had been anchored by his job at the center's kitchen. But now, here was an offer that was the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

Growing up deaf but sighted, Tarango longed to be a film actor — a hope that dimmed when he began losing his sight in his 20s because of a rare genetic disorder.

He has several trips lined up to appear at screenings across the country with Roland, who is raising money to expand the film to a full-length feature.

"Maybe I could transition to become an actor," Tarango said. "… I pray I can get picked for another role."

Also enjoying the spotlight at a recent screening of the film, was Artz — Artemio Tavares, 39 — whom Roland located after casting Tarango.